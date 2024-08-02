Miller Bourne Architects were appointed by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) to explore options for the redevelopment of the site of the Former Law Courts, in Old Orchard Road, near the Saffrons.

30 new homes are set to be built as part of the development, if the application is approved, with at least 40 per cent of these deemed affordable under Local Plan policy.

In total, the development will consist of nine one-bedroom homes; 19 two-bedroom homes, and a further two accessible two-bedroom homes.

A previous application to develop the site – which has stood vacant since 2016 – was submitted in 2021 and outlined plans to build five additional homes.

Despite the council’s response being ‘largely positive’, the application was withdrawn.

Only two car parking spaces will be provided for the apartment block’s ground floor flats, with the rest of the development being ‘entirely car free’.

The developers said this will ‘instead promote sustainable methods of transport’.

Lack of parking was raised as a concern when the previous plans were proposed in 2021. In response, the developers have increased the amount of cycle storage to two bikes per household, according to the planning documents.

The developers have opted to build ‘an attractive communal landscaped garden instead of a large car park area’.

The plans state: “Responding to the condition of the existing site, the proposal has been designed with a carefully curated landscape and ecological strategy that offers amenity gardens, a green roof and a dedicated growing area.

"These measures will help to establish a rich tapestry of habitats for local species whilst providing green communal space to benefit the health and wellbeing of its future occupants.”

According to the plans, the ‘contemporary’ design of the building will ‘reflect the overall character of the surrounding area’.

‘Avenue-style’ trees will be replanted and an additional storey will be positioned to the rear of the building to be in-keeping with the larger civic buildings, if the plans are approved.

To view the full application, see reference 240418 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

