Plans to redevelop garage sites into affordable housing have been partly approved by councillors.

On Wednesday (March 12), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered three applications, which collectively seek to build 10 affordable homes in place of three garage compounds in Newhaven and Cooksbridge.

The three applications, all from the council itself, sought permission to build: two homes in place of a set of 12 garages in Chandlers Mead in Cooksbridge; three homes in place of a set of five garages in Valley Road in Newhaven; and five homes in place of a set of 30 garages to the north of Western Road, Newhaven.

Of the three schemes, the proposals for Valley Road had proved to be the most contentious, with several public speakers voicing objections to the development.

An illustration of the Valley Road scheme. Image credit: Lewes District Council/Mohsin Cooper

Objectors included Newhaven town councillor Steve Saunders. In a statement read on his behalf, Cllr Saunders said: “I am aware of the need for affordable housing in our district and support development where I can. If proposals don’t negatively impact the communities where they are planned they can welcome and provide safe and affordable homes for desperate families.

“However, this application has not taken into account both the current problems being experienced at the site and clearly does not appreciate the myriad of problems it will cause during and post construction.”

These problems, Cllr Saunders argued, included the scheme’s impact on parking and traffic pressures, as well as its effect on neighbouring properties. He also raised concerns about the development’s modular method of construction, saying it would cause significant and “dangerous” disruption to the area.

Similar concerns had been raised by Newhaven Town Council as a whole, which argued the proposals would result in an overdevelopment of the site and exacerbate issues around parking and access for emergency vehicles.

These concerns were shared by several neighbours, with the council saying it had received 26 letters of objection at the time officers published their report to the committee. The report notes how residents also say the scheme would result in loss of outlook, put extra pressure on infrastructure, be at risk of flooding, and be out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

Planning officers disputed some of these concerns, pointing out how East Sussex Highways had not raised an objection related to parking or traffic pressures.

However, the committee opted to defer the application, asking officers to come back with revised proposals.

The two other applications, each considered separately, were approved.

Newhaven Town Council had been supportive of the Western Road scheme, describing it as a “thoughtful application”. According to a report from planning officers, this scheme received one letter of objection, which also raised concerns around overlooking, overdevelopment and a lack of infrastructure.

The Chandlers Mead scheme, meanwhile, had received seven letters of objection from residents. These objectors raised concerns similar to those raised in connection with the Newhaven developments, but also highlighted concerns around the site’s ground conditions, which some said would not be suitable for the foundations required.

The Western Road scheme will be made up of five-one bedroom, two-storey homes, set out in two terraces, while the Chandlers Mead scheme will be made up of two two-bedroom, two-storey dwellings.

The Valley Road scheme would also have been made up of two-bedroom, two-storey dwellings, arranged in a single terrace.

Each of the approved schemes include off-street parking bays (five for Western Road and two for Chandlers Mead, which will have access to Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

For further information on the proposals see applications LW/24/0625 (Chandlers Mead), LW/24/0626 (Western Road) and LW/24/0627 (Valley Road) on the Lewes District Council planning website.