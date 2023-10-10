Age is just a number: Chichester gyms encourage older residents to become more active
The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Westgate Leisure Centre and Bourne Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer, as part of the ‘Age is Just a Number’.
A spokesperson for the gyms said: “To help older people to get active, we’ve spoken to some of our local senior members and heard just how transformative exercise can be. Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.
“Just one example is Anthony Court, who began his journey with The Grange Community and Leisure Centre in 2016 when he started attending the over 50’s walking football sessions.
Following a heart attack in 2018, he was referred to fitness GP sessions by his doctor in addition to his current exercise regime - and the 73-year-old has been reaping the health and social benefits ever since.”
Stuart Mills, Everyone Active contract manager, added: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.
“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.
“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”