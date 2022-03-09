Age UK calls for Sussex volunteers to support most vulnerable

The pandemic has led to increased frailty among many over-65s, the charity said, and it is particularly looking for people who feel they could offer support at home after hospital to those who live alone.

Volunteers can offer as little as a couple of hours a week, but that time can make a huge difference, helping people get back on their feet after an illness or operation.

Volunteers are asked to visit the client once a week for up to six weeks, providing emotional and practical support which could include collecting medication or shopping, offering a listening ear and enabling people to regain their confidence and independence.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is seeking new volunteers to support some of the most vulnerable older people in West Sussex this Spring.

As well as offering support at home after hospital, there are a range of other volunteer roles on offer at Age UK WSBH including telephone befriending, dementia support and administration.

People are matched to posts based on their interests, skills and experience.

Richard Harris, volunteer manager at Age UK WSBH, said: “Since the pandemic, our services are more in demand than ever and our volunteers are absolutely vital, helping us be there for as many people as possible.

“When you’re frail and live alone, coming out of hospital can be a frightening time.

“We want to make the transition that little bit easier by offering reassurance, company and practical support at a time when someone might be feeling particularly vulnerable.

“If you’d like to join our incredible team of volunteers, then please get in touch. We’d love to hear from you.”

Volunteering can have huge benefits as it is fulfilling, interesting and sociable, the charity said.

It can also help develop transferable skills that may lead to other employment opportunities.

All volunteers have an enhanced DBS check, a reference check and ongoing support and training.

Potential volunteers are asked to contact the charity as soon as possible, so the relevant paperwork can be undertaken.

Age UK is the leading charity in helping the older generation by providing life-enhancing services and vital support in later life.

The charity offer various services including giving advice and support to older people and carers.

It also hosts social clubs, events and wellbeing activities to provide opportunities for people to get out, make friends and keep active.

Its home-based services also support people stay independant for longer in their own home.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Age UK WSBH should contact Richard by emailing [email protected]

If you or someone you know would benefit from support at home after hospital, or any other Age UK WSBH services, call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]

