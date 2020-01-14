Age UK clubs in Newhaven and Peacehaven to close

Age UK day clubs in Newhaven and Peacehaven are to close at the end of the month.

The charity said it had made ‘regrettable’ decision to close the day clubs at West Quay, Newhaven, and Kempton House, Peacehaven, due to poor attendance.

The Age UK day club held at New Quay, Newhaven, is to close. Picture: Google Street View

Ruairi McCourt, services director for Age UK East Sussex, said: “It’s regrettable that we have to close the day clubs – however, attendances have been dwindling for some time and we will now work with all members and carers, Adult Social Care and other community groups to see if the current small number of members can access alternatives.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, and it comes after a full review of the service – we are confident though that we will be able to link existing club members into other services and clubs, so there should be a smooth transition for everyone.”

He continued: “Age UK remains committed to the Havens – we are expanding our Home Support and Gardening service and our Community Navigators who are based in local GP surgeries will help with linking people into other clubs and activities.

“Our vision remains that East Sussex becomes a great place to grow older.

A Christmas party at Kempton House in Peacehaven

“Our main objectives are – the promotion of independence, choice and control for people in later life; challenging age discrimination, poverty and social isolation and promoting healthier lifestyles. If people are in need of help, I would urge them to call us on 01273 476 704.”

The day clubs will close on January 31. Age UK East Sussex said attendance figures for members at both clubs had declined over recent times, and East Sussex County Council day care club member attendance had also declined.

At present, each club is open one day a week. The charity said that a ‘challenging economic climate, and rising costs and declining attendances’ meant it was no longer able to support the clubs.

‘We are not closing’

In the wake of the news, the trustee of Kempton House day centre in Peacehaven has reassured residents that the centre is not closing.

They said: “We would like to make it clear that Kempton House is not closing and will be running their lunch club Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as normal and all other activities.

“We are sad to hear age UK East Sussex are no long going to be rented from us to run their Tuesday group from January 31, and will also be closing Wednesday day club at Newhaven.

“However Kempton House day centre will be putting a rescue package together to make sure elderly people affected will still have a place to attend.

“Kempton House are very sad staff affected by this and will do all their can to support them.

“Kempton House day Centre all about community and helping people and just held Christmas Day dinner for 25 people who would been home alone.”