Air Ambulance buys second life-saving helicopter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is excited to announce it has been able to purchase its second air ambulance as a lifeline for the people of Kent, Surrey and Sussex, thanks to the thousands of supporters who donated to its Buy it for Life appeal, raising the funds needed to buy the special helicopter.

Taking ownership of the helicopter is a huge milestone for the charity, securing the future of the air ambulance which is so fundamental to its lifesaving service.

The charity will now save half a million pounds a year from owning rather than leasing the helicopter and this will enable KSS to fly for longer, to reach more patients and save even more lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buy it for Life urgent appeal which launched at the beginning of April sparked a phenomenal response from people of all ages right across Kent, Surrey Sussex donating to help ensure the future of the region’s air ambulance.

KSS crew with the helicopter the charity now owns rather than leases.

The response has been so extraordinary that the £1M goal was raised in just six weeks, with supporters continuing to go above and beyond and the current total now surpassing an incredible £1.77M. Every extra penny raised is being allocated to the lifesaving helicopter.

KSS is still offering the very rare opportunity for individuals, businesses, schools and community groups to donate £100 or more to have their name, or the name of a loved one in their memory, on the helicopter as part of the appeal until Friday, June 28.

Space can be secured by visiting www.aakss.org.uk/helicopter. This has proved to be very popular but there is still time left for supporters to take up this unique opportunity and be part of every lifesaving mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Welch, Chief Executive of KSS, said: “Taking ownership of our second helicopter is such an important milestone for our charity and for the millions of people living across Kent, Surrey and Sussex. It means that we have now secured the future of this lifeline for our communities to ensure that we can get our lifesaving crews to where they’re urgently needed 24/7 365 days a year.

“The cost saving will also enable us to improve and develop our lifesaving service, including being able to fly for longer and in more challenging weather conditions as well as grow our Patient and Family Aftercare Service and introduce more community-based prevention and education activities.

“All of these incredible advances in the development of our lifesaving service have only been made possible by the remarkable generosity of so many thousands of people right across Kent, Surrey and Sussex and we are all so incredibly grateful to everyone for their support.