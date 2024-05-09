Air ambulance lands in Bexhill
The air ambulance landed in Bexhill in response to an incident in Bexhill town centre this morning (Thursday, May 9).
It was spotted landing in Egerton Park.
Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service, as well as police attended the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a medical incident in Albert Road, Bexhill shortly before 7am on Thursday (May 9).
“A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.”
