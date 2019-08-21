Air Ambulance Sussex to improve digital presence by 2020

The Sussex air ambulance service is set to make major changes to its online presence in a bid to improve fundraising and awareness of the charity.

The vital emergency service will specifically make changes to its website and aim to have it operating by March 2020.

Cambridge-based user experience and web development agency, Sigma, was chosen by AAKSS (Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex) to produce the site and will be working closely with the charity to improve its usability and accessibility.

Denise Hooton, head of marketing, said, “It’s great to have Sigma on board to help ensure we can continue to provide this essential life-saving service for people across our region.

“Their team has been extremely responsive to our requirements and we look forward to seeing the positive results of the work ahead.”

The site will include a new ‘donation flow’, integration with other charity platforms, campaigning and events management, and Sigma says this will increase fundraising and engagement for the air ambulance service.

Hilary Stephenson, managing director at Sigma UK, said, “We’re extremely excited to be working alongside the team at AAKSS. Their round-the-clock, life-saving work is absolutely vital and so it’s great to be chosen to help them improve the experience of visitors to their site.

“The charity sector is undergoing a major digital transformation. It’s important to ensure all platforms are fully optimised to maximise engagement with potential donors – that’s what this project will deliver.”