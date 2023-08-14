Airbourne: Supermarket chain unable to deliver to some parts of Eastbourne during air show

A national supermarket chain has confirmed that it will be unable to deliver to some areas of Eastbourne while Airbourne is on due to road closures.

Concerns regarding Sainsbury’s deliveries were first raised by a resident who said all four days of Airbourne were blocked out on the supermarket’s website despite slots usually being available from 7am-11.30pm.

The resident said they received no notification from Sainsbury’s regarding the limitation and there is no explanation on the website.