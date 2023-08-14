BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Airbourne: Supermarket chain unable to deliver to some parts of Eastbourne during air show

A national supermarket chain has confirmed that it will be unable to deliver to some areas of Eastbourne while Airbourne is on due to road closures.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

The free air show runs from Thursday to Sunday (August 17-20) with flying starting from lunchtime and ground displays beginning from 10.30am each day.

Concerns regarding Sainsbury’s deliveries were first raised by a resident who said all four days of Airbourne were blocked out on the supermarket’s website despite slots usually being available from 7am-11.30pm.

The resident said they received no notification from Sainsbury’s regarding the limitation and there is no explanation on the website.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our colleagues is our top priority. Unfortunately due to local road closures for Airbourne festival, we are not able to deliver to all areas in Eastbourne. Our stores will be open as usual and click and collect is also available.”