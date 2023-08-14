Airbourne: Supermarket chain unable to deliver to some parts of Eastbourne during air show

The free air show runs from Thursday to Sunday (August 17-20) with flying starting from lunchtime and ground displays beginning from 10.30am each day.
Concerns regarding Sainsbury’s deliveries were first raised by a resident who said all four days of Airbourne were blocked out on the supermarket’s website despite slots usually being available from 7am-11.30pm.
The resident said they received no notification from Sainsbury’s regarding the limitation and there is no explanation on the website.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our colleagues is our top priority. Unfortunately due to local road closures for Airbourne festival, we are not able to deliver to all areas in Eastbourne. Our stores will be open as usual and click and collect is also available.”