Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' in 2025

Sunshine and a sensational flying display line-up brought hundreds of thousands of people to Eastbourne seafront from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 17, for the UK’s biggest free airshow.

The show marked its 31st year with sell-out success across many of its commercial sales, from grandstand seating and advertising to corporate hospitality and premium parking, with all income supporting the show.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “Stunning weather - superb displays – this has been the best Airbourne yet! We had an exceptionally strong start on Thursday and it continued, with the seafront getting busier every day.

“Our thanks go to our brilliant sponsors, partners and the many volunteers who help to make Airbourne such as success, from military personnel to the emergency services and charities, there are hundreds of people working incredibly hard behind the scenes to deliver an astonishing show.

“We also thank everyone who donated – every pound helps to fund the flying displays and the more we raise, the better the flying line-up for you!”

This year’s Airbourne showcased four days of flying and ground displays including the Red Arrows – the only UK show to receive four displays - along with a ground visit from all nine pilots on Saturday.

Crowds also enjoyed the RAF Typhoon, Norwegian Vampire, Strikemaster, Jet Provost, Tutor, Rich Goodwin Pitts S2S, an AeroSuperBatics Wingwalker and the much anticipated return of the Royal Navy Black Cats.

The show’s biggest ever military aircraft – the RAF’s Atlas C1 (A400M) – made its Eastbourne debut, co-piloted by Flt Lt Weaver who visited the show as a child. Other first timers at the show were the Stampe Formation Team and the Mustang P-51D ‘Moonbeam McSwine’ with its first display on UK shores since acquisition from the United States.

On Friday at midday the showground stood still to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ-Day to the sound of a bugler performing The Last Post, with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Rolls-Royce Spitfire performing later in the day.

1 . Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Photo: Visit Eastbourne

2 . Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Photo: Mark Jarvis

3 . Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Photo: Claire Hartley

4 . Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Airbourne welcomes crowds for 'best airshow yet' Photo: Shane Barrow