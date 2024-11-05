Airbourne will return in 2025 for its 31st year, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed.

The free four-day show will return from August 14 – 17 next year after meeting its cost neutral target.

This means donations, commercial sales and a number of new initiatives helped to cover all the show’s running costs, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Last year’s newly-introduced seating areas and family-friendly dining enclosure were among the initiatives which helped the event hit its target.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said: “The annual airshow provides a huge boost to the local, regional and national economy, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the town, raising its profile and supporting the British staycation.

"However, the cost of the flying displays and the temporary infrastructure requires financial support from businesses and airshow visitors to offset costs each year.”

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety, said: “Our thanks go to all those who have donated, sponsored, volunteered or financially supported the show this year. Airbourne really is only possible with your help.

“However, for 2025 we are once again starting from scratch. We really do need sponsorship commitment now to help get Airbourne 2025 off the ground – with enough support early on we can start securing some exciting flying displays and attractions to keep the show flying high.”

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that Airbourne can go ahead next year. It is a very popular and important event in our events calendar.

“This decision has been made following confirmation that the event has remained cost neutral, and the team is continuing to develop plans to ensure that the event remains financially viable."

In addition to meeting its cost neutral target, Airbourne also met its carbon reduction pledge, offsetting emissions where reduction isn’t possible.

Hospitality, seating, car parking and programmes will be on sale ‘soon’, according to EBC.

Fans of the event can also support the show with a one-off donation, or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month, by visiting: www.SaveAirbourne.com.

Organisers are also calling on fans to vote for Airbourne as the ‘Best Free Airshow’. Vote by visiting: www.airscene.co.uk/Airscene-Awards-2024.php.