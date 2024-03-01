BREAKING

Alan the ace in the pack at Horsham Bridge Club's awards night

Alan Setchell was the ace in the pack at Horsham Bridge Club's annual awards night on February 26, collecting five trophies.
By Francis KellyContributor
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:40 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 13:40 GMT
Alan Setchell with his five trophies and bridge partners (L-R) Terry Fishlock, Jane Handley, Guy DavAlan Setchell with his five trophies and bridge partners (L-R) Terry Fishlock, Jane Handley, Guy Dav
Club Secretary Alan said: "To do well at bridge you need good partners and good luck. This year I had both!"

Chair Graham Walker added: "A really impressive achievement. No one has done this in living memory."

Horsham Bridge Club hosts daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online, with regular lessons for beginners and improvers.

New members and visitors are always welcome. More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk