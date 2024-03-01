Alan the ace in the pack at Horsham Bridge Club's awards night
Alan Setchell was the ace in the pack at Horsham Bridge Club's annual awards night on February 26, collecting five trophies.
Club Secretary Alan said: "To do well at bridge you need good partners and good luck. This year I had both!"
Chair Graham Walker added: "A really impressive achievement. No one has done this in living memory."
Horsham Bridge Club hosts daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online, with regular lessons for beginners and improvers.
New members and visitors are always welcome. More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk