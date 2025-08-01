Albion pub rodeo event returns for Hastings Old Town Week
People can attempt to ride a bucking bull when Albion pub holds its Rodeo event during Hastings Old Town Week.
It takes place outside the Albion, on the seafront, on Tuesday August 5, from 7pm. Kids are allowed to take part too.
The pub will be offering its Cajun two bite pasties, an outside bar and a rocking country band the Longshore Drifters to finish the night off. Landlord Bob Tipler said: “Dig out your best western wear for a great night out. Funds raised go toward the Lifeboat institution.”
