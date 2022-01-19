Aldi remains "fully committed" to opening store in Horsham – despite charity shop opening on same site

Kent-based charity, RefugEase, are expanding into Sussex, and their ‘Vintage Emporium Megastore’ will occupy the site next door to Currys, previously filled by Office Outlet at the retail park.

The national supermarket chain Aldi announced in April 2021 its plans to open a new store in Horsham on the same site and said it remains 'fully committed' to these plans.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "Aldi remains fully committed to opening our store at Tanbridge Retail Park and are currently seeking planning permission for the development. We are pleased to have offered the vacant unit for use to Refugease, a charity supporting refugees, in the meantime."