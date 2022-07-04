Maxine and John North, of Nyton Road, raised funds at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground during the first day of the match between South Africa Women and England A Women on June 21.Profits from ticket sales and a raffle held at the match raised £1,930 for the charity.

This comes in addition to a further £1,825.65 which was raised during Lent by pupils at St Philip Howard Catholic School, where Jess was a student herself.

The chosen venue was significant due to Jess’s passion for cricket – from the age of ten, until she was 16, she played for Eastergate Boys, Chichester Girls and Sussex County Girls Team.

Maxine and Jess's family and friends at the event. Pic by Pete Edgeler.

The North family have also inaugurated a new award at St Philip Howard to be given annually to ‘The Player’s Player’, in memory of the 20-year-old who died in May, 2021.

As well as the money raised for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Maxine and John have already raised an impressive total for charity Medical Alert Detection Dogs, which trains canines to detect and alert their owners of impending medical events.

The pair have raised £59,756.51 for the charity, together with Jules Wilks who ran the Farnborough Winter Half Marathon and Ellie Robinson who led a team from Experian around the Nottingham Circular.

If you would like to contribute to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation in memory of Jess, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxine-north2