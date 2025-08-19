‘Alex had a heart of gold’: family pays tribute to 25-year-old father who died after Sussex collision

The family and friends of a loving 25-year-old father who died after a collision near Newhaven held a special funeral and motorcycle ride in his memory.

Alex Sheppard, a specialist brick fabricator from Cooksbridge, passed away after a crash on the evening of Friday, July 11.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the collision between three vehicles in Newhaven Road, Lewes, at about 11.45pm.

A family member said: “The funeral was held at Ringmer Church on Wednesday, July 30. Alex’s friends organised a procession of motorbikes as his final send off. This was possible due to the amazing biker community that pull together for families in times like these. They were like a second family to Alex. It is estimated that more than 100 bikes and cars turned up for the procession, with four marshalls from Rolling Rides who were amazing.”

Alex Sheppard with his son Luka

The ride-out began at around 11am at the Boship roundabout in Hailsham and the procession then travelled to Cooksbridge to accompany the hearse to the church.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Alex’s seven-year-old son Luka, which people can donate to at www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-lukas-future. The message on the fundraising page said: “All donations will go directly toward a fund that will help support his schooling and ensure he has access to the opportunities Alex always dreamed of giving him.”

The family shared the eulogy for Alex with the Sussex Express, which described him as having ‘a heart of gold’. They described the devoted father as ‘loyal, loud, and always up for an adventure’ and someone with ‘more friends than most people make in a lifetime’.

The eulogy said Alex was born on April 9, 2000, and was a ‘fearless, mischievous’ and ‘one of a kind’ child with an unconventional taste in food – like his love of cereal or ‘jam, ham, butter and cucumber’ sandwiches.

Alex's family and friends held a special funeral and motorcycle ride in his memory

He developed a love of gardening thanks to his grandparents and also cared for his grandfather in his teenage years. The eulogy said: “He never moaned, never complained – he just did what needed doing.”

It said Alex developed a love of bikes from a young age, adding: “That sound of an engine roaring was music to his ears, and those rides were his peace, his freedom, his joy.”

The eulogy said Alex was also brave, explaining that he and his work colleagues received a police commendation in 2022 after confronting a man with a knife at their premises.

Regarding his sense of humour, it said: “He was a funny guy. Hilariously funny, sometimes at the worst moments, but always the kind of person who could break the tension with a one-liner, or make everyone laugh until they cried. He had that mischievous grin, that spark in his eye, and a heart that was bigger than he ever let on.”

Dozens of motorcyclists took part in the ride-out for Alex

The eulogy added that Alex’s taste in music was diverse and ‘sometimes surprising’, saying: “His playlists were like a time machine, jumping from ’60s classics to the latest hits without missing a beat. He could go from Dolly Parton, to Elvis Presley and Billy Joel, then switch it up with a bit of Radiohead, Mumford & Sons and Panic! At The Disco – and somehow, it all just worked.”

He shared his love of music with Luka, who helped choose songs for the funeral.

The eulogy said: “Alex was just 25 years old – with so much life left to live, so many dreams still unfolding. And yet, in those 25 short years, Alex left a mark that most people couldn’t in a hundred.”