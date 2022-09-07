Algae that could ‘kill a dog in just 15 minutes’ potentially spotted in Eastbourne lake

On Wednesday, September 7, Eastbourne Borough Council said it had been notified of suspected blue-green algae in Hydneye Lake.

A council spokesperson added: “People and dogs should not ingest or enter the water.”

The BlueCross said blue-green algae can produce harmful toxins that could stop a dog’s liver from functioning properly - however, not all types are dangerous.

A spokesperson from the charity added: “Sadly, exposure to toxic blue-green algae is often fatal, and can also cause long-term health problems in dogs that survive after drinking or swimming in algae-contaminated water.

"Some types of blue-green algae can kill a dog just 15 minutes to an hour after drinking contaminated water.

“Dogs who have been swimming in water can get the algae caught in their fur, and can ingest it while cleaning themselves later on.”

The Government said toxins from the algae can also harm people.

The toxins can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed, according to the Government.

A Government spokesperson added: “You can’t tell if an algal bloom in the sea, a lake or river is toxic just by looking at it, so it’s safest to assume it is.

"Keep pets and children away from the water and avoid skin contact with the water or algae. Report the bloom to the Environment Agency.”