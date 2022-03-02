Homes have been selling fast at Bellway’s Woodcroft Park development in Billingshurst, which opened to the public just six months ago.

Buyers have reserved 27 of the 33 private properties being built by Bellway at the development off Oak Road, before any of the homes have been completed.

The development is Bellway’s most recent residential project in the village and is delivering 51 homes in total, including 18 affordable properties for shared ownership or rent.

All the two and three-bedroom houses at Woodcroft Park have been sold, with the final properties remaining for sale being a two-bedroom bungalow and a choice of four-bedroom detached houses.

Sales director for Bellway South London, Daniel Williamson, said: “The enthusiasm with which house-hunters have responded to Woodcroft Park shows that the demand for residential properties continues to be high in Billingshurst.

“The 27 houses we have sold so far have attracted a broad range of buyers from across the Home Counties including families, couples, downsizers, and first-time buyers.

“The key attraction for families has been the convenience of the development’s location as it is just over a mile to Billingshurst’s village centre, and within walking distance of Billingshurst Primary School and The Weald Community School, while Brinsbury College is in nearby Pulborough.

“Commuters meanwhile have been drawn to Woodcroft Park for its excellent transport links, since Billingshurst railway station is about half a mile away, while Gatwick Airport is about a 40-minute drive for those travelling abroad.

“Residents can enjoy the peace of mind which comes with buying a high-quality new-build home from our flagship Artisan Collection, which combines traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques and has been developed on the back of decades of customer feedback.”

It is expected that construction work at Woodcroft Park, which commenced in May 2021, will be completed by the end of this year.

At present, there’s a choice of four-bedroom detached houses and a two-bedroom bungalow available to reserve at Woodcroft Park, with prices starting from £465,000.