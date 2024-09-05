All change – nearly new womenswear sale in West Sussex village features designer names and high street brands

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 5th Sep 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 10:12 BST
A private sale of women’s nearly new clothing, including designer brands, is being held in Pulborough in aid of Friends of Sussex Hospices.

Come and refresh your wardrobe at All Change. A large selection of designer items, including Michael Kors, Boden, J Brand, Avoca, Marella and Paige, will be available, as well as high street brands, all at very reasonable prices. Clothing, hats, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags . . . plus more.

Join supporters in this fabulous location for an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with a huge selection of pre-loved clothes at bargain prices.

The sale will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 3pm at Toat House, Toat Lane, Pulborough RH20 1BZ.

Black Michael Kors jacket, Boden shirt and J Brand cordsplaceholder image
Black Michael Kors jacket, Boden shirt and J Brand cords

Free entry and ample parking, no wheelchair access. Cash and credit card will be accepted.

All Change is supporting Friends of Sussex Hospices. There will also be a silent auction for two current collection handbags from Aspinal of London.

