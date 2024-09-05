A private sale of women’s nearly new clothing, including designer brands, is being held in Pulborough in aid of Friends of Sussex Hospices.

Come and refresh your wardrobe at All Change. A large selection of designer items, including Michael Kors, Boden, J Brand, Avoca, Marella and Paige, will be available, as well as high street brands, all at very reasonable prices. Clothing, hats, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags . . . plus more.

The sale will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 3pm at Toat House, Toat Lane, Pulborough RH20 1BZ.

Black Michael Kors jacket, Boden shirt and J Brand cords

Free entry and ample parking, no wheelchair access. Cash and credit card will be accepted.

All Change is supporting Friends of Sussex Hospices. There will also be a silent auction for two current collection handbags from Aspinal of London.