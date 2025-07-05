All hands on deck as Selsey RNLI called out three times in quick succession

Image: Selsey RNLI

It was all hands on deck for Selsey RNLI yesterday (July 04), as the all-volunteer team responded to three call-outs in quick succession.

The first saw teams launched to a Sussex Police-led incident on Bognor Regis pier. Leaving the station at 3.20pm, and arriving at the pier for 3.21pm, it wasn’t long after the incident was contained that the team was re-tasked with a medical emergency at West Beach in Selsey.

A para-kite had crashed on the beach, and the occupant was injured. SECAmbulance and the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air ambulance were already on scene when the RNLI arrived, and helped safely evacuate the casualty.

The third incident came through at 6.03pm, when a member of the public came to the station with concerns for a swimmer who’s bike had been on the beach for over half an hour. Fortunately, after a brief search, the owner was spotted near to the station and indicated that he was okay, had been snorkelling, and would be in the water for a while longer.