At Guild Care we pride ourselves on an all-inclusive approach to nursing care across our three homes: Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House.

We set ourselves apart by providing every resident with access to person-led clinical care that adapts as their needs change. This is just one of the many benefits of finding your forever home with us.

In this article, we explore more about our unique approach to nursing and the exceptional care we have provided for almost a century.

24/7 nursing care as standard

Maddie, care supervisor at Caer Gwent with a resident

Every resident has access to our in-house clinical team as standard, whether they have minimal nursing requirements or more complex conditions. This means that, from the day you move here, you will get to know our nursing team and have access to them 24/7. This brings invaluable peace of mind – not only to our residents, but to their loved ones too. Gillian, whose dad lives at Caer Gwent, says the level of care has allowed her dad to retain his independence and dignity. She adds: “It’s absolutely marvellous here – I think we’ve found a gem in Caer Gwent.”

Our highly skilled team adapts their care around each individual, from support with basic daily tasks and medication, to expert clinical care delivered by our in-house team. Unlike other homes, which are reliant on district nursing teams, we have trained nurses on-site, 24/7.

Expert dementia support

As well as caring for a variety of conditions, we are trained in the specific needs of people living with dementia. From purpose-built facilities, such as our dedicated dementia suites at Haviland House and Linfield House, to a trained clinical team, we provide expert care suited to every level of need.

Resident with a nurse at Caer Gwent

We ensure that every resident is also able to live a fulfilled life, finding joy in every day thanks to a variety of activities to care for the mind, body and soul. We include specific sessions tailored to those living with dementia, to promote cognitive stimulation, increase social interaction, and boost both physical and emotional wellbeing, which we know is vital.

A trusted team

Many of our nursing team have been with us for a number of years, which is just one of the reasons why we have an exceptional reputation for satisfaction among our residents and their families and a review score of 9.8 across all our homes. Shirley, a residential nurse who has been with us for 20 years, says: “Our team is there to support our residents’ physical health – this includes administering medication, taking blood tests, changing dressings and liaising directly with a GP. This means that our residents’ families can feel confident that their loved ones are safe and cared for.”

In addition to our all-inclusive approach to nursing care and higher than average staffing levels, our charitable status means any surplus profit is reinvested back into our facilities and services. This means we can continue to provide the very best care suited to every resident, all from the comfort of our beautiful Worthing homes.

