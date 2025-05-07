All new cancer centre in Sussex hospital gets the green light

The newly-approved centre

A new cancer centre in Sussex has received the green light from planners, Sussex World can report.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new five-storey cancer centre is set to be built at the Royal County Hospital in Brighton after plans were approved by council planners.

With construction expected to start next year, and finish in 2029, the new centre is all set to dramatically expand existing services for the number of people impacted by cancer in Sussex, experts say, with plans to increase the number of inpatient beds and provision for specialist care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sarah Westwell, consultant clinical oncologist and chief of cancer services at University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is truly momentous news for our patients, their families, and all the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to provide the best possible care.

“With the sobering statistic that 1 in 2 people are now expected to face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime, this development is essential to enable us to deliver excellent care every time for the growing numbers of patients requiring our care.

“Our new Sussex Cancer Centre will expand current capacity for cancer care three-fold, reduce waiting times for patients and provide a more compassionate, healing, and research-driven environment for all those affected by cancer.”

As well as additional beds the new centre will provide a new, dedicated cancer support assessment unit, meaning many patients will be cared for as an outpatient by a specialist team, rather than attending the A&E department. It will also act as a new tertiary hub for Sussex, supporting the development of further specialist services and enabling care closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Dr Anna Olss-Brown, the design of the new building assumes a central role, since it supports the emotional – as well as the physical – wellbeing of patients.

“We know that a cancer diagnosis impacts every aspect of a person’s life,” she said. “It’s not just about treating the disease; it’s about supporting the whole person.

“That’s why the design of this centre is so crucial. We’ve focused on creating spaces filled with natural light, with views of the sea and green areas, and with access to peaceful gardens and terraces whilst optimising the delivery of treatment.

"“These elements aren’t luxuries; they’re fundamental to the healing process. They reduce stress, promote a sense of calm, and empower patients to feel more in control. This centre will be a place of hope, a place of sanctuary, and a place that truly supports wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founder of the partnership and consultant clinical oncologist Dr Duncan Gilbert added: “This development isn't just about treating today's cancers; it's about shaping the future of cancer care. By creating a state-of-the-art research environment, we can unlock significant life-sciences opportunities, attracting talented researchers and enabling more patients to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials, right here in Sussex.

“This collaborative approach, mirroring the success of leading institutions, will help accelerate the development of new therapies, improve diagnostic tools, and ultimately enhance survival rates for our community."