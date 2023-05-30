All new £3 million food destination opens in Butlin's Bognor Regis

The £3 million project brings five different dining destinations under one roof in a bid to give resort guests even more choice, and create 30 more jobs for residents.

Among the five destinations are two eateries new to the resort chain. These are sandwich shop Subway, and Pan-Asian fast food joint Chopstix. They join long-time partners Burger King and Costa Coffee, as well as home-built brand Scoop – a desert parlour specialising in ice cream and handmade Belgian liege waffles, as well as a range of other sweet treats – in the purpose built venue.

“The investment into Skyline Eats has allowed us to create more jobs and gives our guests even more choice when eating on resort with great-tasting, quality products. Whether it’s a meal, snack or drink, Skyline Eats offers variety any time throughout the day on both our family breaks and adult only Big Weekenders.” Nikki Ratcliffe, resort manager at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said.

Skyline Eats

She added that the opening of the Skyline Eatery has been met with a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement from visitors: “When we opened our guests were all asking ‘what’s going to be there? What’s going to be there?’ They were really excited abut what we have to offer.

"It’s important to us to give our guests a sense of choice. I think that’s really important, and this new set-up allows us to do just that.”

Chopstix is a particular feather in the Skyline Eatery’s cap, since it is the only branch of the restaurant chain in Sussex, and the 100th of its kind across the UK – meaning it’s something of a milestone both for Butlin’s and the Pan-Asian food brand itself.

"This is the first time we’ve explored a family holiday destination,” explained director and co-founder Sam Elia. “Traditionally, we’re in high street and shopping centres. People seem to be receiving us with so much excitement and enthusiasm here. It’s really encouraging. There are plenty of places out there to get burgers and sandwiches and things like that. This offers people something a little bit different.”

Placing an order at Choptix

