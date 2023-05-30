Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

All new £3 million food destination opens in Butlin's Bognor Regis

An all-new food destination has opened in Butlin’s Bognor Regis this week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th May 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:52 BST

The £3 million project brings five different dining destinations under one roof in a bid to give resort guests even more choice, and create 30 more jobs for residents.

Among the five destinations are two eateries new to the resort chain. These are sandwich shop Subway, and Pan-Asian fast food joint Chopstix. They join long-time partners Burger King and Costa Coffee, as well as home-built brand Scoop – a desert parlour specialising in ice cream and handmade Belgian liege waffles, as well as a range of other sweet treats – in the purpose built venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investment into Skyline Eats has allowed us to create more jobs and gives our guests even more choice when eating on resort with great-tasting, quality products. Whether it’s a meal, snack or drink, Skyline Eats offers variety any time throughout the day on both our family breaks and adult only Big Weekenders.” Nikki Ratcliffe, resort manager at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said.

Most Popular
Skyline EatsSkyline Eats
Skyline Eats

She added that the opening of the Skyline Eatery has been met with a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement from visitors: “When we opened our guests were all asking ‘what’s going to be there? What’s going to be there?’ They were really excited abut what we have to offer.

"It’s important to us to give our guests a sense of choice. I think that’s really important, and this new set-up allows us to do just that.”

Chopstix is a particular feather in the Skyline Eatery’s cap, since it is the only branch of the restaurant chain in Sussex, and the 100th of its kind across the UK – meaning it’s something of a milestone both for Butlin’s and the Pan-Asian food brand itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is the first time we’ve explored a family holiday destination,” explained director and co-founder Sam Elia. “Traditionally, we’re in high street and shopping centres. People seem to be receiving us with so much excitement and enthusiasm here. It’s really encouraging. There are plenty of places out there to get burgers and sandwiches and things like that. This offers people something a little bit different.”

Placing an order at ChoptixPlacing an order at Choptix
Placing an order at Choptix

To find out more and book your trip, visit www.butlins.com

Read more

In pictures: Bognor's 'Regis Rodeo' goes down a treat as carnival returns

Related topics:SubwayCosta Coffee