'All or nothing' campaign to bring gymnastics to disabled children in West Sussex
A group known as GymnaX is crowdfunding to buy a ‘GymnaX Inclusion Van’ – a mobile fully-equipped unit that brings adapted gymnastics-based sessions to special-needs children across Crawley, Horsham, Haywards Heath and beyond.
GymnaX founder Plamen Aleksandrov says: “Some schools lack equipment. Some children can’t access regular clubs. This van changes that – with mats, sensory tools, and specially trained coaches, delivered right to their doorsteps. “We’re crowdfunding the project through Spacehive West Sussex Crowd platform, and it’s an all-or-nothing campaign – if we don’t hit the target, the project won’t go ahead.”
See https://www.spacehive.com/inclusive-gymnastics-on-wheels to donate.
GymnaX says it recognises that not every child has the same opportunities. “They didn’t choose their challenges, and often can’t change them. But we can – by showing up, removing barriers, and giving them a chance to move, play, and grow with confidence.”