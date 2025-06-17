'All or nothing' campaign to bring gymnastics to disabled children in West Sussex

By Sarah Page
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:37 BST
An ‘all-or-nothing’ campaign is being launched to help bring adapted gymnastics sessions to disabled children and those with special needs in West Sussex.

A group known as GymnaX is crowdfunding to buy a ‘GymnaX Inclusion Van’ – a mobile fully-equipped unit that brings adapted gymnastics-based sessions to special-needs children across Crawley, Horsham, Haywards Heath and beyond.

GymnaX founder Plamen Aleksandrov says: “Some schools lack equipment. Some children can’t access regular clubs. This van changes that – with mats, sensory tools, and specially trained coaches, delivered right to their doorsteps. “We’re crowdfunding the project through Spacehive West Sussex Crowd platform, and it’s an all-or-nothing campaign – if we don’t hit the target, the project won’t go ahead.”

See https://www.spacehive.com/inclusive-gymnastics-on-wheels to donate.

An 'all or nothing' campaign launched to bring gymnastics to disabled children and those with special needs in West Sussex

GymnaX says it recognises that not every child has the same opportunities. “They didn’t choose their challenges, and often can’t change them. But we can – by showing up, removing barriers, and giving them a chance to move, play, and grow with confidence.”

