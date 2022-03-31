All the information you need in Eastbourne on how to support Ukraine

Eastbourne Borough Council has compiled a dedicated web page with information about local and national ways to support to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

The page will be updated regularly to provide the latest information including links to national charities that are accepting donations such as The Red Cross, UNICEF and the Disasters Emergency Committee.

It also has information about an array of local initiatives – among those involved are Rainbow Wishes, The Sanctuary Café, Wayfinder Women, and TechResort.

Pevensey charity loads up lorry for Ukraine. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-220331-111919001

Councillor David Tutt, council leader, said, “It is truly horrific time for the people of Ukraine as they flee their homes because of the war and in Eastbourne, many of us are doing all we can to help those seeking refuge here.

“The council is working with other local and government agencies to drive ahead with the Homes for Ukraine scheme which allows residents to register to host those escaping the war-torn country.

“I would advise anyone wishing to learn more about this scheme or the many other ways to help Ukranians, to visit our dedicated web page which is a useful resource, packed with links and information.”

If you want to add something to the page, please email [email protected]

