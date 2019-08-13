All you need to know about Eastbourne Airbourne

Airbourne returns to Eastbourne this week (August 15 to August 18) and includes the world’s largest civilian display team, the Breitling Jets, who will appear at all four days of the show.

The Breitling Jets are one of 55 displays to appear on the seafront at the Eastbourne International Airshow.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074927001

The council’s Margaret Bannister said, “We’re really excited to see this incredible French team paint the skies across Eastbourne, not once, but four times, in a rare visit to the south coast. Don’t forget to pick up the essential flying guide in our official programme and donate into the bucket collection – the funds will help to keep Airbourne flying high in the future.”

Fans can also look forward to the thundering Typhoon, the heavy duty Chinook, the poignant Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the final season of the Tucano before it retires from RAF service.

World record holders, The Blades, and family favourites, the Wingwalkers, will be in action, along with new displays from the Ultimate Warbirds, Sea Fury T-20, Gazelle Squadron, Strikemaster pair and the Norwegian T-33 Shooting Star, which will be performing alongside its former cold war ‘enemy’ the MiG-15. The Tutor, Mustang, Rich Goodwin Pitts Special, FireFlies and The Tigers Parachute Display Team complete the lineup at the free to attend event.

Sunday evening will see the FireFlies perform an LED light and wingtip pyrotechnic show, co-ordinated for the first time to both music and aerial fireworks. A firework finale will be at 9.30pm

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190416-135022001

On the seafront people can climb aboard a replica Chinook in the RAF and Army military exhibition, test their fitness on the RAF Cadets climbing wall, try out the new RAF Motorsports driving simulator or RAF Operation Virtual Reality and experience flying the latest F35B Lightning II jet. There will also be children’s entertainment beaches, simulators and a Big Wheel.

Media coverage includes live streaming of all the flying action on Saturday and Sunday at www.eastbourneairshow.com, commentary of the show can be heard on Radio Airbourne 87.7FM and Twitter users can use the hashtag #EastbourneSelfie and have their tweets featured on the big screen.

After the flying each day, the big screen will be used as a free open air family cinema with movie screenings for Christopher Robin (Thursday), Peter Rabbit (Friday), The Lego Movie 2 (Saturday) and Mamma Mia – Here We Go Again (Sunday). In the evening, there will be music from Swingshift Big Band, and Little Mix and Take That tributes at the Bandstand.

Ace and Aimee Airbear will be greeting fans with donation buckets and posing for selfies on the Western Lawns, and festival goers can meet the pair and use the hashtag #bearhug on Twitter.

Airbourne 2018 -Jack 8 and Mark Jones (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074832001

Donations will help fund flying displays. Thirty per cent of the money is also split between local charities The Chaseley Trust, Parkinson’s UK (Hailsham) and Eastbourne Blind Society to support their work. Organised by Steve Newman, Mike Barlow, Robin White and supported by Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham Rotary Clubs, the collectors will be at the show every day.

Parking spots are on Five Acre Field off Lottbridge Drove with bus services running to the Pier, or for a closer spot near the Western Lawns, there is premium parking on King Edwards Parade (opposite Staveley Road).

For an aerial view of the bigger displays over Eastbourne, Beachy Head has overflow parking and there will be helicopter flights offering national park views.

Entry to the Western Lawns and seafront is free, exclusive seating is available at the Bandstand in the centre of the display line from £7 per adult, or for a VIP day with first class seats and dining, the Aviator Club is available on the Western Lawns with private facilities and views.

Airbourne 2018 - Jemma and Joe (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074546001

Programmes will be available at the show for £4 from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Seafront Office and sellers at the event and will have a full round-up of all flying times, ground attractions, discount vouchers and a chance to win a Citizen Red Arrows watch.

To order a programme, donate, view live streaming or to book hospitality or airshow seating, visit www.eastbourneairshow.com.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074322001