All you need to know about major railway engineering works taking place near Ore tunnel this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Major railway engineering works are set to take place at the Ore tunnel, in East Sussex, this October and November, Southern Railway has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works are intended to improve the drainage and carry out work to prevent water from seeping through the tunnel’s walls and damaging the equipment inside it. Sections of the tunnels Victorian brickwork is also due to be repaired, the railway company has said, at the same time that 700 yards of track is set to be replaced.

Although the work could lead to a temporary change in service, it’s hoped that, once complete, it will lead to more reliable service with fewer delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to enable this work, the following changes are set to take place from Saturday 19 October through to Sunday 3 November.

Sussex railway news

From Monday 21 October to Saturday 2 November:

Buses will replace trains all day between:

Hastings – Ore – Three Oaks - Doleham (limited service) – Winchelsea - Rye

Between approximately 07:30 and 18:30 a shuttle train service will run, calling at:

Rye – Appledore (Kent) - Ham Street – Ashford International

Before approximately 07:30 and after around 18:30 replacement buses will run, calling at:

Rye – Appledore (Kent) - Ham Street – Ashford International

On Sunday 3 November:

Buses will replace trains on the following routes all day:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings – Ore – Three Oaks - Doleham (limited service) – Winchelsea - Rye

Rye – Appledore (Kent) – Ham Street - Ashford International

How will the changes affect Hastings and Ore station?

There will no trains from Hastings or Ore station to Rye or Ashford International, or vice versa from Saturday 19 October to Sunday 3 November, according to Southern Railway.

The Southern Railway website goes on to say: “Replacement buses will run calling at Ore – Winchelsea – Rye, supplemented by a replacement minibus service calling at Ore - Three Oaks - Doleham (limited service) – Winchelsea – Rye.

“Throughout this period, you will need to change at Rye for onward replacement bus services or limited shuttle train services towards Ashford International.

“Trains to or from Eastbourne will run at different times.

“Southeastern services are not affected by these works.”

How will these changes affect Rye station?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Saturday 19 October to Sunday 3 November there will be no trains to or from Hastings,” the Southern Railway website makes clear. “Replacement buses will run every day between Rye - Winchelsea – Ore – Hastings, supplemented by a replacement minibus service that will call at Rye - Winchelsea – Doleham (limited service) – Three Oaks – Ore – Hastings.

"On Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October, and again on Sunday 3 November there will also be no trains to or from this station to or from Ashford International. Replacement buses will run between Rye - Appledore (Kent) - Ham Street - Ashford International.

“From Monday 21 October to Saturday 2 November between approximately 07:30 and 18:30, a shuttle train service will run calling at Rye – Appledore - Ham Street - Ashford International. Check journey planners for the exact first and last train times.

“Before approximately 07:30 and after approximately 18:30 on these dates, buses will replace trains between Rye - Appledore (Kent) - Ham Street - Ashford International.”