All you need to know about Remembrance services in Bognor Regis and surrounding areas

Bognor’s Remembrance Day service will take place at the war memorial on Clarence Road on Sunday, November 13 10.50am. The parade will muster beside Place St Maur, next to The Regis Centre, in Belmont Street.

In Aldwick, a Remembrance service hosted by the Parish Council will take place at the Millennium Gardens, Pryors Lane from 10.50am.

Yapton Parish Council have scheduled their act of remembrance for 10.45am on Friday, November 11 outside Yapton Village Hall. The service will include a two minute silence and a wreath laying. Members of public are invited to bring poppy wreaths or appropriate tributes to lay at the memorial during the act.

Bognor Regis Remembrance Service 2021. Photo: Neil Cooper

In Felpham, a Remembrance concert is set to take place at St Marys Centre in Grassmere Close, from 7.30pm on November 12. Tickets cost £10. Call 01243 584920/ 582330 to find out more.