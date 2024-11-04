All you need to know about Remembrance Sunday services in Bognor Regis
In Bognor Regis, a Remembrance Sunday ceremony is set to take place on November 10, outside Bognor Regis Town Hall, by the war memorial on Clarence Road.
The Town Council has confirmed that the ceremony proper will commence at 10.50, once the procession has assembled around the cenotaph, and will involve a wreath-laying ceremony and a two minute silence.
This year’s ceremony is organised with the support of the Ex Service Associations, Saint Wilfrid Church and the Salvation Army.
In Aldwick on Monday, November 11, another ceremony will take place at 10.50am, with a two minutes silence at 11. Residents and councillors will gather at The Millenium Garden, in Pryors Lane in Aldwick.
Both ceremonies are in addition to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which is collecting at dozens of locations across Bognor Regis.