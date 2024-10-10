Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several road closures are planned in and around Chichester this month, here’s all you need to know about them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane one of the A27 westbound between the A29 South and the junction with the A285 Chichester is closed as of 8pm tonight (October 10) until 6am tomorrow (October 11) due to roadside drain works. One of the two lanes are closed.

The A27 westbound entry slip from the A285 near Chichester will be closed during the same period, also for roadside drain works.

he A27 westbound between the junctions with the A29 South and the A285 Halnak is also closed during the same period, also for roadside drain works.