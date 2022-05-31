The society will hold its annual open day on June 18 from 10am-3pm at the Battle Road allotment site.

Members of the society will be on hand to answer questions and display the wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown on-site.

Refreshments will be available and produce will be available to buy too.

Allotment open day in Hailsham (photo from Hailsham Town Council)

Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Paul Holbrook said, "I'm delighted to have been asked to attend this important event. The allotment society's open day is a great opportunity for people to see the plots, talk to the allotment tenants and learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own!

"Experienced allotment holders will be happy to answer visitors' questions about growing fruit and vegetables, and also give suggestions and advice on how to get started with an allotment.

"We hope to see lots of people come along on the day and see what is on offer."

Terry Miller, secretary of the society, said, "It's that time of year when we can show off some of Hailsham's allotments and invite the general public to come and see what is involved in maintaining a plot and also have any questions answered about growing fruit and vegetables.

"Anyone with an interest in allotments and growing their own food is welcome to attend and enjoy the open day."

At the moment the town council manages 96 plots on three sites - Battle Road, Station Road, and Harold Avenue.

To request being added to the allotment waiting list, please contact Karen Giddings on 01323 841702 or email [email protected]