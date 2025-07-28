Amazing aerial pictures of Hastings at night

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
Local photographer Liam Willis has showcased some great shots of Hastings illuminated at night from the air.

The pictures show the seafront Trinity Triangle and the seafront fountain round-about. Liam now says that he plans to release more pictures of other areas of the town at night.

Liam is a multi-award winning landscape and nature photographer who has been featured by the BBC, ITV and the national press. Hastings features is many of his pictures including a dramatic shot of forked lightning over the pier.

You can see more of Liam’s work by visiting his Facebook page Liam Willis Photography.

Hastings at night

1. Hastings at night

Hastings at night Photo: Liam Willis

Hastings at night

2. Hastings at night

Hastings at night Photo: supplied

Hastings at night

3. Hastings at night

Hastings at night Photo: Liam Willis

