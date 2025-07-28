Amazing aerial pictures of Hastings at night

The pictures show the seafront Trinity Triangle and the seafront fountain round-about. Liam now says that he plans to release more pictures of other areas of the town at night.
Liam is a multi-award winning landscape and nature photographer who has been featured by the BBC, ITV and the national press. Hastings features is many of his pictures including a dramatic shot of forked lightning over the pier.
You can see more of Liam’s work by visiting his Facebook page Liam Willis Photography.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.