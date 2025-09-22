Amazing Hastings couple have held Macmillan Coffee Mornings for nearly 30 years

And Hastings couple Doreen and Dave Upwood, through the The Poppy Club, have been holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning for nearly three decades, raising an incredible £300,000 for the charity.

Their journey began 27 years ago when Doreen and Dave’s daughter Ingrid was diagnosed with cancer. Ingrid sadly passed away in 2002 and the group have continued to support Macmillan in her memory.

Doreen said: “We are a group of eight who have hosted a number of interactive Coffee Mornings including golf days, monthly tombola’s, raffles and summer lunches. It’s become a very loved fundraiser in the community where locals get together to raise money for Macmillan. Local businesses also generously support by donating cakes, sausage rolls and so much more.”

A spokesperson for Macmillan said: “The Poppy Club’s commitment to Macmillan is a testament of how friendship, and communities uniting, can make a difference.

“With an average of someone being diagnosed with cancer at least every 90 seconds in the UK, the need for Macmillan services has never been greater. The charity is calling on supporters to get involved and help make a difference.

“Whether it’s meeting with a friend for a ‘coffee and walk’ at your local park, bringing your best bakes into the office or a chai afternoon with family at home, you can host Coffee Morning any way and anywhere you want. Whether you raise a little or a lot, you’ll be part of something amazing, helping more people with cancer get the best care the UK has to offer. ”

They added: “This year, Macmillan is teaming up with parkrun on Saturday September 27 for an epic parkrun takeover. For the very first time, parkruns across the country will come together over the weekend in support of Macmillan.

“As a free community event, parkrun encourages people to walk, jog, run or volunteer at number of locations across the UK every Saturday morning. There are currently over 1,300 parkrun events nationwide, and it continues to grow and maintain its loyal following.”

You can find out about Macmillan Coffee Morning events near you by visiting www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee-morning/events-near-you.

