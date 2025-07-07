Amazing picture of rainbow after Hastings rain-storm

Marie said: “The weather was changeable. First the rain rolled in then a rainbow climbed high due to the sun being out.”

There was thunder and a torrential downpour on Sunday but it was short-lived with the sun coming through within an hour.

There was more rain overnight but the weather looks like improving this week with a mini-heatwave setting in and temperatures hitting 27 degrees by the weekend.

1 . Storm at Hastings Storm at Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . Rainbow at Hastings Rainbow at Hastings Photo: supplied

3 . Storm at Hastings Storm at Hastings Photo: supplied