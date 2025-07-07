Rainbow at Hastingsplaceholder image
Rainbow at Hastings

Amazing picture of rainbow after Hastings rain-storm

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
Hastings photographer Marie Richardson captured this beautiful picture of a rainbow over the seafront following the rain-storm that hit Hastings late Sunday afternoon.

Marie said: “The weather was changeable. First the rain rolled in then a rainbow climbed high due to the sun being out.”

There was thunder and a torrential downpour on Sunday but it was short-lived with the sun coming through within an hour.

There was more rain overnight but the weather looks like improving this week with a mini-heatwave setting in and temperatures hitting 27 degrees by the weekend.

Storm at Hastings

1. Storm at Hastings

Storm at Hastings Photo: supplied

Rainbow at Hastings

2. Rainbow at Hastings

Rainbow at Hastings Photo: supplied

Storm at Hastings

3. Storm at Hastings

Storm at Hastings Photo: supplied

Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice