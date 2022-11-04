Edit Account-Sign Out
Amazing seafront skateboard stunt gets Hastings lad in print

Hastings skateboarder Toby Shaw pulled off an incredible ‘Ollie’ jump which led to him being featured in the Skateboarder’s Companion magazine

By Andy Hemsley
25 minutes ago

A friend captured the dramatic action shot of Toby launching into the air to pass through a palm tree on the promenade. Toby is a well known figure at the local Source Skate Co at White Rock.

As well as being a talented skater, Toby is a well known portrait and fashion photographer.

Toby Shaw with the magazine feature on his skateboard stunt
