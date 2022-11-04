Amazing seafront skateboard stunt gets Hastings lad in print
Hastings skateboarder Toby Shaw pulled off an incredible ‘Ollie’ jump which led to him being featured in the Skateboarder’s Companion magazine
A friend captured the dramatic action shot of Toby launching into the air to pass through a palm tree on the promenade. Toby is a well known figure at the local Source Skate Co at White Rock.
As well as being a talented skater, Toby is a well known portrait and fashion photographer.
