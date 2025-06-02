Ambassadors for East Preston Festival 2025 revealed

The ambassadors for East Preston Festival 2025 have been announced as a special assembly at East Preston Junior School.

Pupils gathered on Thursday, May 22, to hear who would be their Festival Ambassadors for 2025.

Kaitlyn Bullimore and Amelia Jones were announced as this year’s ambassadors, with Oscar Whisby and Eva Ferguson as their deputies.

Teacher Jack Etherington said: "Around 15 children put their names forward for the role, most of whom had prepared a speech in advance, but some chose to speak off the cuff.

East Preston Festival ambassadors for 2025, from left, Oscar Whisby, Amelia Jones, Kaitlyn Bullimore and Eva Ferguson. Picture: Stephen Goodger

"The preparation that was put into each speech was incredible. They were all very well thought out and convincing in their own ways. The whole year group showed great encouragement and respect to their peers as they clapped them before they started and after they had given their speeches."

Every year, the children in year six are invited to put themselves forward as candidates by giving a short presentation to their fellow pupils, who then vote for the ones they think would best represent the school at the festival.

All four ambassadors for 2025 were presented with trophies sponsored by Lady Annabel Goldsmith. They will travel through the streets of East Preston in open-topped cars as guests of honour in the Festival Parade on Saturday, June 14.

The East Preston Festival will take place from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 15, with nearly 80 events and activities for all the family. Full details are in the programme, available from East Preston shops or online at www.eastprestonfestival.co.uk

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news on the website or follow the festival on Facebook.