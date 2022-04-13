More than 120 vintage motor cars – the oldest an 1899 Benz – drove to the industrial museum north of Arundel to showcase the charm and inventiveness of early 20th century motoring.

Visitors were able to ride on the museum’s Southdown Vintage Buses, as well as the narrow-gauge railway with steam locomotive Polar Bear.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show was the first of a series of special events planned at the museum for 2022:

Amberley Museum has a packed programme this summer. Pic Steve Robards SR2007261 SUS-200725-172921001

Between April 9-24, there are various Easter activities for children to test wildlife knowledge on the bird trail.

On Sunday, May 1, the Spring Bus Show will be held.

On Sunday, May 8, the Classic Motorcycle Show will be a highlight of the museum’s year when a collection of over 100 classic motorcycles, all pre-1992, will be on display in the museum grounds to celebrate the history of British Biking.

There will be an Environment Day on Saturday, June 11, and a Father’s Day & the Emergency Services Day on Sunday, June 19.

The Steam Show, on July 2-3, is a weekend of everything steam-related.