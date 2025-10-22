Ambitious project transform's Horsham school grounds into garden and allotment area

The improvement works were carried out by Southern Grounds Services Ltd during the summer at St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School in Roffey.

Headteacher Helen Connor said the series of improvements were designed to create a safer, more welcoming, and inspiring environment for pupils.

“Visitors to the school will have noticed the striking new fencing and gates at the front of the site, including the car park entrance,” she said. “These upgrades not only enhance the security of the school grounds but also make the space more open and accessible, fully meeting the latest Department for Education’s safety and design requirements.”

Earlier this year, the school was awarded a ‘Local Community Initiative’ donation by Southern Grounds Services. In association with their local supplier’s chain, SGS took on the ambitious project – transforming an unused area of the grounds into a Prayer and Reflection Garden and Allotment Area.

“These new spaces provide pupils with peaceful sanctuaries for reflection and opportunities for hands-on learning,” said Miss Connor. “The initiative reflects the school’s commitment to sustainability and its Climate Action Plan, while also deepening pupils’ understanding of Catholic Social Teaching.

“The allotment, where children will grow vegetables and share the produce with their local community, encourages young people to live out their faith through care for others and stewardship of the Earth.”

Staff at St Robert Southwell have expressed their “deep gratitude to Southern Ground Services Ltd for their generosity, creativity, and dedication to the school’s vision.

“The project would not have been possible without the support of SGS and their amazing supply chain, whose contributions of materials, and expertise helped bring the vision to life.”

The school also offered thanks to Covers, Horsham & Rudgwick; Newbridge Nurseries, Broadbridge Heath; and Squires Garden Centre, Crawley.

1 . School garden The grounds of St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School in Horsham have been transformed into a reflection garden and allotment area Photo: Contributed

2 . School garden The grounds of St Robert Catholic Primary School in Horsham have been transformed into a reflection garden and allotment area Photo: Contributed