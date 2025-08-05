Ambulance crews to demonstrate life-saving skills at West Sussex event
The South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust – SECAmb – will also be offering people a chance to explore emergency vehicles and equipment at its annual members’ meeting on September 12.
The event – taking place at the K2 leisure centre in Crawley – will include CPR demonstrations and opportunities to find out about volunteering and charity work at SECAmb, as well as the trust’s plans for the future.
Colleagues from the Emergency Operations Centre, 111 call handlers and other departments will be on hand to share insights into their roles, answer questions, and showcase the services SECAmb provides. There will also be the opportunity to talk to members of SECAmb’s recruitment team.
The day will end with a live Q&A session with the trust board where the public can engage directly with the leadership team.
SECAmb chief executive Simon Weldon said: “I would encourage people to register to attend and come along and learn more about what our amazing staff and volunteers do day in, day out, across our region.”
The event is on Friday September 12 from noon until 4.30pm at K2 Crawley, Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley, RH11 9BQ.
To register your interest in attending, click bit.ly/4oktd86 or call the membership office on 0300 123 9180.
