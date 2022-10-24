Ambulance strike ballot begins as 15,000 workers vote on industrial action

The group said more than 15,000 members across 11 trusts in England and Wales are taking part in the vote – which started today (Monday, October 24).

Some workers from South East Coast Ambulance Service, which covers Sussex, are taking part in the vote, according to GMB. The vote will close on November 29.

GMB said some members are ‘angry’ about the Government’s imposed four per cent pay rise - which they called ‘another massive real terms pay cut’. The group added that there are also concerns about ‘unsafe’ staffing levels in the ambulance service across the country.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

GMB acting national secretary Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers don’t do this lightly - and this would be the biggest ambulance strike for 30 years. But more than ten years of pay cuts, plus the cost-of-living crisis, means workers can’t make ends meet. They are desperate. But this is much more about patient safety at least as much about pay.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of NHS staff and are working hard to support them – including by giving over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year.