American Express colleagues from Brighton and Burgess Hill take part in Seven Sisters Country Park recovery project

American Express colleagues from the company’s Brighton and Burgess Hill offices participated in a nature recovery project at Seven Sisters Country Park last week.

The activity forms part of a new partnership between American Express and The South Downs National Park Trust which aims to support the charity to deliver its large-scale wildlife recovery and habitat restoration projects.

Across the two days, 39 American Express volunteers took part in removing old posts and wire livestock fencing, under the expert instruction of the country park’s rangers.

Seven Sisters Country Park, located in Exceat, which is the eastern gateway to the South Downs National Park, now uses an “invisible fencing” GPS system for grazing cattle, meaning the traditional fences are no longer needed.

This new system allows cattle to be easily rotated to different locations where they are needed most, reducing damage to the sward (the upper layer of soil covered in grass) from cattle hooves around gates and improving the state of the chalk grassland to attract even more birds, butterflies and bees.

American Express has also provided funding to support the Trust’s grant programme, which helps schools from across the South East deliver educational trips to beautiful sites in the National Park.

Allocated earlier this year, the Company’s funding is supporting schools with travel related costs associated with visiting a site or a provider in the South Downs Learning Network, providing opportunities to connect and inspire some of the region’s most disadvantaged children with nature.

The Trust is the official independent charity for the South Downs National Park and is leading the #ReNature project, which is looking to create an extra 13,000 hectares – or around 21,000 football pitches – of habitat over the next decade where plants and animals can thrive.

Another two-day volunteering session is planned for autumn when American Express colleagues will be assisting with activities such as habitat renewal, species management and removing invasive species, such as ragwort.

