Amusement as new bus timetable displayed upside down in Eastbourne
A digital bus timetable screen was installed outside Langney Shopping Centre yesterday and residents were quick to notice something wrong with it.
The screen was being displayed upside down, leaving locals struggling to decipher when their bus would arrive.
According to reports on social media, another newly-installed bus timetable screen was also displayed upside down in Gildredge Road yesterday.
Local residents saw the funny side, with several joking that the timetable was in ‘Australian time’.
Another social media user said: “You could read those standing on your head.”
East Sussex County Council (ESCC) confirmed it had quickly rectified the issue.
“We were made aware of an issue with one of the digital bus timetable screens in Eastbourne yesterday (Wednesday), the day it was installed,” an ESCC spokesperson said.
“The screen was fixed on the same day, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"We are working with our suppliers to ensure that this issue doesn’t happen again.”
