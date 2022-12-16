Plans have been submitted for a single storey extension at 78 Barnham Road, formerly an office fpr Co-operative Funeral Care, to incorporate a new kitchen to serve restaurant/cafe.
A heritage statement by NH Architects said: "This will facilitate the transformation of the currently disused and unoccupied existing premises into a functioning kitchen area to serve café and take-away use.
"The land to the rear has already been agreed for purchase between the existing owner and the applicant.
"The building will operate as a relocated business of that which is already established in The Square.
"It is considered by the applicant as a development of his business which has now outgrown its existing premises.
"He believes the relocation will substantially increase the development of his well established business with consequential, additional employment opportunities for the local area.
To view the application, go to Arun's planning portal and use the search reference BN/153/22/PL.