An holistic approach to wellbeing at Caer Gwent

Wellbeing is a priority at Guild Care, where we pride ourselves on our holistic approach to care at our Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House homes. This ranges from the physical care provided by our in-house nursing team to a schedule of daily activities that exercise both body and mind.

In this article, Clare Feest, care home manager, shares more about our commitment to wellbeing at Caer Gwent.

Physical healthcare

Knowing that their physical health is taken care of brings reassurance to our residents and their loved ones, particularly for people living with complex medical conditions. Our in-house nursing team is employed directly by us, and they are on hand 24/7, providing person-centred care that adapts over time. This can make a huge difference to quality of life, particularly for people who were previously living at home and relying on district nurses and temporary care.

Residents Heather, Georgia and Enid Griffin at Caer Gwent, a Guild Care residential home in Worthing. Picture: Sophie Ward / Guild Care

We also make sure that our residents can participate in some form of physical activity, whether that is gentle exercise such as chair yoga, or more active hobbies such as the ever-popular drum-fit sessions. Our health and wellbeing coordinator, Sammy, ensures there is a variety of options to suit everyone.

Mental wellbeing

In addition to providing exceptional physical care, we know that there are also many benefits to good mental wellbeing. Prior to moving to Caer Gwent, people often say they felt isolated and unable to leave the house or participate in group activities. Our in-house daily activity schedule is a refreshing change, providing something for every interest and ability, helping residents to create new routines and explore different hobbies.

Activities range from sessions that require dexterity, such as using parachutes and balloons for chair-based dance moves or arts and crafts, to pet therapy and music sessions. We also regularly host themed events and talking sessions, encouraging residents to reminisce and share fond memories with one another. We also take trips out, so that residents can explore the area and feel like part of their local community, visiting garden centres, shops and enjoying fish and chips on the coast.

Robert and resident Peggy at Caer Gwent, a Guild Care residential home in Worthing. Picture: Sophie Ward / Guild Care

Forming friendships

Forming new friendships can be a huge boost to people of all ages, and one of the best things about Caer Gwent is our unique family feel. Many of the staff - myself included - have worked here for over a decade, helping us to build real bonds with our residents and their loved ones, as well as with each other. When a new resident joins us, we make sure we get to know them as quickly as possible, exploring their hobbies and interests to make sure we can help them make the most of all the opportunities available to them here.

We understand that attending group events can be daunting - especially for people used to living on their own - so we have plenty of time for one-to-one conversations over a cup of tea. And because we know our residents so well, we often introduce them to one another when we discover a shared interest or potential talking point. Many firm friendships have been forged at Caer Gwent, and we are incredibly proud to play a role in making this happen.

To find out more about life at Caer Gwent or any Guild Care homes, or to enquire about our special offers, call 01903 327327 or email [email protected].