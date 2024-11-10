An inside look at Alfriston Gardens as Sussex wedding venue celebrates one year – picture gallery

Alfriston Gardens celebrated a year as one of Sussex's premier wedding venues following their £5 million redevelopment.

The original 17th-century barn – set within gardens originally designed by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Juliet Sargeant – underwent an extensive restoration and a further barn was also constructed.

They can also now provide exclusive-use accommodations for up to 58 guests thanks to the addition of nine ensuite shepherd huts, the Vine Lodge and a honeymoon cottage known as Lavender Lodge.

It's been quite the transformation for the venue, which used to be the The English Wine Centre.

Harriet Curtis, of Alfriston Gardens, said: "Once couples see it in person, they instantly fall in love. A couple of the weddings we’ve hosted have truly blown our minds in terms of what can be achieved at Alfriston, both in décor and entertainment.

"Visitors are impressed by the quality and attention to detail. Lavender Lodge, our honeymoon cottage, is certainly one of the highlights."

Alfriston Gardens also have further plans for 2025. "Our talented gardeners are working to train wisteria and roses, along the front of Century Barn to soften its appearance," Harriet added.

"Recently, they planted bamboo around the car park, creating a natural screen and introducing more greenery. They also plan to establish a new lawn area in front of Oak Lodge along with a small kitchen garden to provide fresh herbs and edible flowers for our dishes."

Here’s a look inside – pictures courtesy of Maria from Ebourne Images...

