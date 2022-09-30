Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury joined in the fun on Sunday, including helping the children design an Andy’s Angels banner. Circus entertainer and performer Nick Cook was a massive hit with his balloon models for all the children, Olivia and Saskia gave up their time to do some face painting and Sharon from Sussex Seaside Events went along with her ice cream van, donating some of her proceeds back to the café.

Founder Kayla Shepherd said: "There was so much to join in with at the anniversary café. All families and volunteers came to celebrate the amazing achievements of the first year of the Grief Play Café. Alongside the café, they have worked with other organisations and charities, like AudioActive, Lodge Hill Centre and UK Harvest to also give children opportunities to build self confidence and self esteem in a variety of ways, including sports coaching, music production and building those skills to help overcome those big emotional challenges."

The Grief play Café provides a safe space for children and their families who are navigating their own grief journey and creates an opportunity for families to share the space with other families going through similar journeys. Andy’s Angels runs the Grief Play Café one Sunday morning a month at Hope Hive, St Dunstan’s Road, Worthing, from 10am to 12.30pm. Email [email protected] for more information.

Andy's Angels 1st anniversary Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury with Kayla Shepherd, founder of the Worthing charity Andy's Angels

Andy's Angels 1st anniversary Circus entertainer Nick Cook was a massive hit with his balloon models, Olivia and Saskia did some face painting and Sharon from Sussex Seaside Events visited with her ice cream van. The Grief Play Café in Tarring also had a visit from Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury to help celebrate its first anniversary.

Andy's Angels 1st anniversary Circus entertainer Nick Cook was a massive hit with his balloon models for all the children

