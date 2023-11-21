BREAKING

Anger after East Sussex bird box 'speed camera' removed by highways department

East Sussex country hotel owners are angry after their bird box, designed as a speed camera, was removed by National Highways.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT
Winchelsea Lodge, in Hastings Road, Winchelsea said two men from the agency came into the hotel’s restaurant and bar yesterday afternoon (Monday, November 20), demanding the structure be taken down.

The hotel added that the two men were they seen removing the bird box and pole alongside the road.

The four-star hotel said it put the bird box there and disguised it as a speed camera in a bid to deter speeding motorists along the stretch of road, saying the speeds some drivers were doing outside the hotel were ‘outrageous’.

National Highways staff remove the bird box and fake camera. Picture: Winchelsea LodgeNational Highways staff remove the bird box and fake camera. Picture: Winchelsea Lodge
National Highways staff remove the bird box and fake camera. Picture: Winchelsea Lodge

A statement from Winchelsea Lodge said: “On Monday afternoon around 1.45pm we had National Highways come into our restaurant and bar and said they were taking down our bird box that is designed as a speed camera to slow down cars and motorbikes to save lives.

“The speed people drive round the bend of our location is outrageous and we have had multiple accidents outside our hotel.

“We placed the fake camera and bird box just on the bend and on our property to prevent such accidents happening on a regular occurrence, as this is a very dangerous bend that people shoot down.

“National Highways had no right to take our property down without any permission from the owner of the Winchelsea Lodge. As it being a fake camera, it is also for our wildlife we have around this area. We are appalled by what has happened.”

National Highways has been approached for a comment.

