Plans to build a car park on a Chichester green space have been met with anger.

As part of a section 106 order, which obliges the developer of Graylingwell to provide a community asset, two sports pitches are planned for Havestoke Park in Graylingwell. Plans also include the development of a 40-space car park to support events run by Chichester Community Development Trust. The car park plans have caused some upset and disappointment in the community with the scheme receiving a number of objections.

Longley Road resident Paul Rolfe said: “As a resident of Graylingwell I am disappointed to read a proposal of an additional car park at the loss of green space. The council must recognise the need to diversify from private transport solutions to better public transport solutions.

The park is place of nature, quiet reflection, reading, dog walking and picnics. The city has a number of spaces for team sports and very few for activities laid out above. I not feel it is in the interests of Graylingwell to have more car parking at the expense of green space.”

The layout of the car park as it would appear in Havenstoke Park

Lodging an objection on behalf of the Graylingwell Park Residents’ Association, Peter Harris said: “Havenstoke Park is probably the largest open, unspoiled park in North Chichester. GPRA has been unable to find a single Graylingwell Park resident in favour of this destructive application, nor have we found any support from the many non-residents who use this parkland.”

In its planning statement, the developer has said the need need for a temporary event car park arises from the ‘extremely worthwhile and positive’ activities pursued by the Chichester Community Development Trust.

It adds: “Its existence will also reduce overspill parking on the wider Graylingwell Park estate roads, when events take place. Providing such a facility, which is of low environmental and heritage impact, supporting the viability of the CCDT, and which should be welcomed by the local community is of considerable community planning benefit.”

You can find out more about the projects on the district council’s planning portal: 22/02684/REM / 22/01994/OBG

