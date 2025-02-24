Anger rises over plans for new sports pitch on Horsham village 'communal field'

Anger is rising among residents in a village near Horsham over plans for new sports facilities on a ‘communal’ field.

A charitable organisation which runs The Ghyll sports ground in Southwater has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build a new 3G artificial football pitch and install floodlighting and fencing.

But hundreds of residents are opposing the plans saying that they would mean the loss of a public green space and would cause light and noise pollution. However, scores more are supporting the proposals.

Residents who are distressed at the plans have formed a ‘Save The Ghyll Field’ action group. It has urged Southwater Parish Council to ‘compel’ the charity group – which maintains the sports ground on the council’s behalf – to withdraw its planning application.

However, the council at a meeting last week said it had received legal advice that doing so would mean the cancellation of the council’s contract with the charity group and would leave responsibility for the running and maintenance of the sports facilities up to the parish council.

Meanwhile, residents living near the sports ground say they fear they would be subjected to constant noise if the 3G pitch is installed. They say they already suffer ‘from the noise of grown men shouting and swearing’ when matches are played.

They maintain that the village is already lacking in green space and that The Ghyll is well used by dog walkers and children. They say that the whole sports area should be drained to solve water-logging problems, rather than the installation of artificial grass.

They also maintain that the new sports facilities have not been fully costed and fear it would turn into a loss-making operation.

However, the charity group which runs The Ghyll – which collaborates with local clubs such as Southwater Royals FC, a bowls club, and fitness businesses – denies this.

It also maintains that the proposed new facilities are badly needed. The Ghyll currently has a multi-use games area, natural turf pitch, and two buildings which are also available for community events, meetings, and private functions.

It says: "Currently there are no available all-weather pitches locally that can accommodate the number of football teams for male and females in Southwater.”

Any decision over the proposals will be made by Horsham District Council.