Jan Sheward, founder and chairman of the Cancer United charity in Station Road, welcomed the MP and showed him the great work they are doing supporting cancer patients through fitness and choral singing.

Cancer United runs the CU Fitter programme, the UK's first cancer-specific gym and fitness classes available face-to-face or online.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Griffith MP visiting Cancer United in Angmering. He was shown around by charity chairman Jan Sheward

The CU Fitter programmes and OutSingCancer are just two of the ways they are bringing people together who have been affected by cancer.

Dwayne Clevett, CUFitter lead trainer, showed Andrew the gym and explained how their unique programmes are tailored to meet the specific needs of their customers, many of whom are still undergoing treatment.

The charity is currently supporting 450 members with their physical and mental wellness.

The charity is now actively looking for new and bigger premises to centre all of their activities and so that they can welcome many more members.

Jan Sheward said: “We are bursting at the seams!

"It was wonderful to show Andrew what we do and impress on him how we could help so many more people through our established partnerships with the local NHS Trusts.

"We are about to launch CU On The Ward, a ground-breaking project which offers in-patient fitness programmes for people undergoing cancer treatment.

"But we would like to be able to offer more CUFitter sessions, too, and provide somewhere for our members to socialise afterwards.”

Andrew Griffith said: “Cancer United have created an impressive hub of activities for those whose lives have been touched by cancer.

"Jan Sheward and the trustees are doing an amazing job and have my full support as they look to expand their offering to reach more members of the community.”